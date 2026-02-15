2 held in SSC MTS exam cheating racket, hacking tools seized

Two alleged members of an examination cheating racket were arrested in a joint operation by the Meerut Unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Uttarakhand STF in connection with the ongoing SSC MTS recruitment examination, officials said on Saturday. Representational image (Sourced)

Amitabh Yash, additional director general of police (law and order), said the accused were apprehended under the Kotwali police station area in Dehradun. The arrests relate to alleged malpractice in the SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination being conducted from February 4.

The accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Surjipur village in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, and Bhaskar Naithani, son of Dinesh Chandra Naithani and a resident of Saraswatipuram in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

According to police, the duo was allegedly facilitating cheating at the Mahadev Digital Zone examination centre in Dehradun, where Eduquity Company was conducting the test. They allegedly installed a master computer and used hacking techniques to manipulate the online examination process.

Police recovered four mobile phones, two laptops and an internet router from their possession. Preliminary investigation allegedly found that the accused had set up a proxy server through local area networking and were providing remote access to help candidates during the examination.

Further legal action is underway, Amitabh Yash said, adding that efforts are on to identify other members of the racket and determine the full extent of the alleged operation.