20 Lko hosps served notices; licence cancelled of Khadra hosp

Twenty private hospitals in the state capital have been served notices for violating health ministry regulations, the chief medical officer of Lucknow, NB Singh, said on Tuesday. CMO team finds KD Hospital in Khadra locked and barred (HT File Photo)

Singh also cancelled the licence of KD Hospital in Khadra, on Tuesday, following the failure of the hospital owner to appear on a show-cause notice. The CMO’s office took action after waiting nearly for a week after serving a show-cause notice to the hospital in question.

This hospital was found under lock and key when the CMO’s team went for an inspection. The facility was brought into question after the botched surgery of a 32-year-old woman this month.

The woman, who was allegedly seeing a doctor at King George’s Medical University, was suggested to undergo surgery at this private hospital, which in itself is a banned practice for doctors employed in government institutions.

Unfortunately, due to post-surgery complications, the woman died after 15 days, on November 10, while on ventilator support at KGMU.

This, and a series of other cases of medical malpractice at private hospitals prompted the CMO to launch surprise inspections of private hospitals.

“So far, we have not cancelled any other licences, and are waiting for these hospital authorities to respond to our notices. Nearly 20 other hospitals have been served notices by our office, during the course of our inspections this week, and they will be subsequently investigated,” said NB Singh.

On the CMO’s radar are also Blue Line Hospital at Dubagga, which was also under lock and key during the inspection, after an OT (Operating Theatre) technician was found dead on the premises under mysterious circumstances.

“The hospital staff had fled the premises and we are looking forward to the police investigating this case,” the CMO said.

Eva Hospital at Balaganj is also under the scanner, on account of the death of a Nepali child, who was allegedly treated by the wrong doctor at the hospital.