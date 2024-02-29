2024 LS polls: AIMIM likely to contest 20 seats in U.P.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is likely to field candidates on 20 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming general election. Asaduddin Owaisi (in pic) is the national president of AIMIM. (HT file)

Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Shaukat Ali said, “The party state unit has sent a proposal to national chief Asaduddin Owaisi in this regard. After the decision of central leadership, the party will release the names of the candidates on various seats.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The AIMIM is planning to contest the Lok Sabha election on Muslim- Dalit- OBC formula with focus on Muslim dominated 24 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The fielding of the candidates by AIMIM might queer the pitch for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance that is working on the consolidation of Muslim votes and fortifying the INDIA bloc’s position in Muslim-dominated constituencies.

Muslims account for 19% of Uttar Pradesh’s population and their voting behaviour is likely to define the outcome on around 24 Lok Sabha seats with a 20-50% Muslim population.

The AIMIM failed to open its account in the 2022 U.P. assembly election when it polled only 0.49% votes. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had launched Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha with Jan Adhikari Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha and the Bharat Mukti Morcha led by Vaman Meshram to win the support of the Muslim-OBC and Dalit voters.

The party fielded candidates on 76 assembly seats whereas in the 2017 assembly election, the AIMIM had fielded candidates on 38 seats and had polled mere 0.24% votes.