2024 LS polls: Parties fine-tune campaign to beat the heat in Lucknow

In view of marked rise in day temperature, those engaged in electioneering in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls here have made some adjustments in their public connect programmes to beat the heat so that both party workers and their supporters can be safeguarded from heatstroke. Lucknow recorded 42 degrees Celsius on Friday and there is no respite in sight from heatwave in near future. A political party’s meeting going on in an enclosed place to avoid heat in Lucknow. (Sourced)

BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh, said, “Since day one, we made it a point not to campaign between 12 noon and 4 pm. We connect with voters in door-to-door meetings between 7 am and 10 am and in evening, we do meetings in small groups. Most of the organisational meetings at ward level are held in the afternoon.”

“Another duty is to increase the voter turnout in the state capital. With the district administration deciding to make 14 high-rise buildings polling stations, the party is knocking at every door appealing to voters to cast their votes as a responsible citizen of the country,” the BJP MLA added.

Praveen Garg, media incharge of BJP, said, “We carry out door-to-door visits in morning hours between 7 am and 10 am. Thereafter we do our organisation meetings to chalk out strategies and again in evening, we do ‘nukkad sabha’ and public meeting in small groups.”

“On Monday (April 29), when Rajnath Singh will file his nomination in which several thousands people will take part in the procession from state BJP office to the Collectorate, we have made adequate arrangements for packaged drinking water for our party workers,” Garg added.

Giving priority to their workers’ health, the Samajwadi Party leaders too have made changes in their timings to connect with people as they drum up support for their sitting MLA Ravidas Mehrotra who has been fielded against Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

“We planned a month-long connect with our voters that began from April 18 and ends on May 18. We are doing door-to-door campaign between 8 am and 10 am. In the afternoon, we do meetings in community halls. Between 5 pm and 9 pm, we try to reach out to voters by organising small meetings,” said Gaurav Singh Yadav, media in-charge, Samajwadi Party, Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Yadav along with party’s city unit president Fakhir Siddiqui has made a strategy to educate party workers to stay hydrated, increase intake of water, coconut water and eat only healthy food.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1. Lucknow goes to poll in the fifth phase on May 20. The results will be announced on June 4.

Online outreach to connect with voters

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to focus on nukkad sabhas (street corner meetings) and online outreach as their primary modes of engagement with voters.

This approach aims to maintain voter interest and ensure their safety without the need for large outdoor gatherings under harsh conditions.

In addition to ‘nukkad sabhas’, online platforms will play a crucial role in this year’s campaigns. Both parties are planning to ramp up their digital presence through social media, live streaming and virtual town halls, enabling them to reach voters who prefer to stay indoors.

This shift to online outreach is not only a response to the weather but also reflects broader trends in political campaigning that prioritise digital communication.

Senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh said, “I am addressing several meetings of resident welfare associations, lawyers, traders and professionals daily online as it is the best medium to listen to them and put across our views. I am also doing Facebook live daily for BJP candidate Rajnath Singh.”

“Zoom meetings with BJP workers is also a daily routine and in the evening, they give online feedback to the party,” Singh added.

Strategists from both the parties acknowledge that it would be a significant challenge to draw people out of their homes in such extreme weather condition, especially given the potential health risks associated with heat exposure.

Consequently, they are emphasising smaller, more localised street corner meetings and online campaign where voters can gather in a more controlled environment. This format allows for meaningful interactions while minimising the physical stress caused by extreme heat.

Gaurav Singh Yadav of the SP said, “Use of technology is going to increase during the campaigning. We are also using Zoom meetings to remain in touch with our workers at grassroot level. Besides nukkad meetings, the Samajwadi Party is also planning a roadshow of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.”