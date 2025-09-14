2025-26 marketing season: Paddy procurement in UP to begin from Oct 1

Paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh will start on October 1 with the state government set to further simplify the farmer registration process. So far, 5,022 farmers have registered to sell their paddy to the government at the minimum support price (MSP). Commissioner food and civil supplies Uttar Pradesh Bhupendra Chaudhary said the paddy procurement policy for the year 2025-26 marketing season will be put to the cabinet soon for approval. (For Representation)

Commissioner food and civil supplies Uttar Pradesh Bhupendra Chaudhary said the paddy procurement policy for the year 2025-26 marketing season will be put to the cabinet soon for approval. “We aim to begin procurement from October 1, starting with western UP districts. The procurement in eastern UP will begin from November 1,” he said but refused to disclose other details till the policy is approved.

Other officials aware of the proposed policy said that the department would propose the targets of procuring 60 lakh MT (LMT) of paddy this year at the MSP already fixed by the Centre, that is ₹2,369 per quintal, ₹69 up from the last year when the government procured more than 57.70 lakh MT of paddy from farmers through 4372 government procurement centres.

They said the year’s policy proposes to further simplify the process of registration of farmers and make even better arrangements at procurement centres for the sellers. “Last year, more than 9 lakh farmers had registered. Our efforts is that more farmers and genuine farmers register this year to avail of the MSP benefits,” said an official.

The government in association with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is expected to set up 4,500 procurement centres across the state. Currently, in the state, there are 1820 rice mills that process paddy supplied to them by the government.

The paddy procurement is expected to first begin in the Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi and Lucknow divisions. In the rest of the state, it may begin from November 1.