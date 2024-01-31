205 youths secure job offers in govt ITI employment fair

A total of 205 youths received job offers at the employment fair held at government ITI, Aliganj, Lucknow. Principal Raj Kumar Yadav inaugurated the apprenticeship/employment fair at Government ITI, which attracted the participation of thousands of aspirants. For Representation Only (HT File)

MA Khan, training counseling, and placement officer said that 205 candidates were offered jobs by 12 companies participating in the fair, with salaries ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹27,000 per month, along with free canteen facilities.

However, some candidates had to return home empty-handed. Deepak Kumar, who came from Rajasthan seeking a welding job, was not fortunate enough to secure one. Prateek Vishwakarma, who had travelled from Madhya Pradesh, also had to leave disappointed.

“Our bio-data sheets were accepted, but we were not given any assurances,” said the duo. Abhimanyu, from Aligarh, reached the destination late due to a delayed train and had to return home disappointed.

While yet another job fair is lined up, the state government is organising a mega job fair in February at Colvin Taluqdar’s College, offering numerous job opportunities for aspiring youth.