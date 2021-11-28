23 arrested in connection with UPTET 2021 paper leak: Report

At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021, news agency ANI reported citing a senior police official on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was cancelled as reports of paper leaks in Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bullandshahr came in before the exam started.

"Few photocopies of the question papers were found from those arrested. The exam will be again conducted in a month's time. STF to probe the case and take action against those found guilty," Prashant Kumar, additional director general (law and order) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Uttar Pradesh basic education minister Dr Satish Dwivedi said the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF). "Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted again within a month and no extra fee would be taken from the candidates for it, Dwivedi also said.

UPTET is conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility as primary and upper primary level teachers in state-government run schools.

UPTET 2021 for the primary level was to be held at 2,554 centres across UP between 10am and 12.30pm followed by a test for the upper primary level from 2.30pm to 5pm at 1,754 centres.

As many as 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the first shift and 873,553 in the second shift of UPTET.