2,300 AI-equipped cameras to monitor Mahakumbh ‘25

PRAYAGRAJ: A web of AI-equipped cameras is being installed for better crowd management and security for the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025. These advanced cameras will monitor crowd density, facilitate incident reporting, oversee cleanliness and ensure security across various locations, as per officials. Development work underway ahead of Mahakumbh-21025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT)

The Prayagraj Mela Authority is set to install 2,300 CCTV cameras throughout the mela area, of which 1,100 cameras have already been installed. The tender for the remaining cameras is currently in progress, according to a state government spokesperson.

Notably, before the start of the Mahakumbh-2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority would also implement measures to monitor the crowd, maintain cleanliness and prevent pollution with the help of these cameras, the spokesperson added.

Monitoring,mgmt to be made easy

AI-equipped cameras will be used to monitor the Mahakumbh. If a route becomes too crowded, the camera will automatically send information to the Integrated Command and Control Centre.(ICCC). It will also suggest alternative routes. This will make monitoring and management easier, as per officials .

Additionally, these cameras will send an alert if a large crowd gathers at a specific location, allowing for the immediate deployment of security forces to prevent any untoward incidents. In case of an incident, the cameras would provide instant notifications for quick action, they added.

AI-based technology would also provide immediate solutions for solid waste management, pollution control, wastewater usage, reducing carbon emissions and mobility, said officials.

VMDs to provide real-time traffic info

According to Mela Authority officials, CCTV cameras are installed throughout the city and are linked to the ICCC. This makes security and traffic-related data for the city easily accessible in the ICCC. Additionally, old data from previous Kumbh fairs is also available in the ICCC.

Moreover, 80 Variable Message Displays (VMDs) are being installed throughout the city. These VMDs can provide real-time traffic information, informing drivers about traffic jams and diversions. The aim is to manage traffic smoothly and prevent vehicles from getting stuck in jams.

Additionally, three viewing centres are being set up to monitor the entire city 24x7. A call centre with 50 seats is also being established to address people’s issues. To assist the lakhs of devotees attending the Mahakjumbh, digital lost and found centres will be set up in 10 sectors.

Large-scale use of IT

IT is being extensively used to set up the entire fair area. Software is being used for land and facility allocation to prepare various infrastructures in the fair area. Software is also being employed for land and facility allocation to develop various infrastructures within the fair area.

Integration with Google Maps has been implemented to assist devotees in navigating the fairgrounds effortlessly. Digital lost and found centres, known as Digital Khoya Paaya Kendra, ensure the security of belongings with a simple click. If an item is lost and deposited at another centre, it can be instantly located with a single click.

Furthermore, drone surveys are underway for project monitoring and layout planning, complemented by a digital food and civil supplies system. ICT-based monitoring is also in place to oversee sanitation and cleanliness tasks.