24 booked, 4 held for protest over Waqf Act in Kanpur

Police have booked 24 people, most of whom are youngsters, in connection with a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act following the prayers last Friday in Macharia here. (For representation)

The First Information Report (FIR) names eight people, including a teenager who attempted self-immolation during the demonstration. On Saturday, police sent four people apprehended at the scene to jail.

DCP (Kanpur South) Deependranath Chowdhary said the police were thoroughly investigating the case and would take strict action.

Initial investigations indicate that the protest was pre-planned. Pamphlets were distributed the night before the incident, and WhatsApp messages were circulated to gather support. A group named Insaniyat was reportedly created by one of the accused, Saif, to coordinate the demonstration. Over 30 youths were part of this group.

The incident unfolded when a group of worshippers emerged carrying posters and banners and chanted slogans against the Act. Amid the commotion, one youth poured kerosene on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. Police officers deployed at the location quickly subdued him.

The people arrested from the scene were identified as Mohammad Rehan of Babupurwa, Mohammad Adnan of Yashoda Nagar, and Mohammad Sahil of Water Park Lane, Machhariya. Police reported that the banners used in the protest were printed at Sahil’s printing press and stored at his residence before the demonstration.

ADCP (South) Mahesh Kumar stated that several significant leads have emerged during questioning. The FIR includes charges of rioting, attempted suicide, obstruction of government work, and assault on public servants under relevant sections, including Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act.

Raids are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accused persons. Police are also investigating whether the protest was carried out at the instigation of persons seeking to disrupt communal harmony.

Investigators are now working to identify others involved in the planning and execution of the protest, focusing on who incited the youngsters and whether external forces played a role in fuelling the agitation.