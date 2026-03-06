24x7 Ayush telemedicine service in UP soon

Patients in Uttar Pradesh can soon avail telemedicine service in Ayush— Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy—as the department is planning to launch its first ever telemedicine service under 24x7 concept. This facility will primary provide consultancy with doctors from the Ayush system of medicine. (For Representation)

“This facility will primary provide consultancy with doctors from the Ayush system of medicine. People want to get treatment under Ayush and this centre will guide them,” said Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra.

The state already is running telemedicine service in modern medicine ‘eSanjeevani’ where patients call to get consultancy. Ayush telemedicine service will provide consultancy based on patients’ details such as age, gender, problem.

The patients will be advised medicine and if required will also be asked to visit a Ayush hospital near the place they are. Patients will also be guided which branch of the department to visit keeping in view their problem. For the purpose, a centralised call centre will come up. Duty of doctors from Ayush branches will be deployed and before the launch of the telemedicine service they will be given training.

At present, the ‘eSanjeevani’ telemedicine service is running with doctors from various branches of medicine. Similarly, the Ayush telemedicine service will also have doctors from various branches of Ayush.

They will be trained on how to assess patients’ problems over the telephone and give advice. Following the training, they will go for trial sessions and finally will start the service.

“Number of doctors to be deployed will be decided according to the need and number of calls telemedicine centre gets,” said the official.