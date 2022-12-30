25 injured, six critical as bus overturns in Sitapur

As many as 25 people, including women and children, were injured after the bus carrying 60 passengers overturned in Sitapur district late on Wednesday night, police officials said on Thursday.

The police officials said the accident took place near Itauri village under Reusa police station area of Sitapur when the private bus carrying labourers overturned in a roadside ditch.

They said the bus carrying labourers was returning from Chhattisgarh where people from villages around the Reusa area go seeking work.

A local cop said the injured were rescued with the help of some local people and rushed to a nearby health centre for treatment.

He said six of the labourers are seriously injured and have been referred to the district hospital while others were discharged after providing initial treatment at the local community health centre. Sharing further details, the cop said one of the injured informed them that there was very low visibility on the road and the bus overturned when the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle. He said the bus failed to spot a ditch alongside the road due to low visibility following which two wheels of the bus entered into the ditch and it overturned.