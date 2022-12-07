2.5 lakh govt primary school teachers to be trained for NCERT syllabus

With the basic education department set to introduce National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus from class one to three in government schools in Uttar Pradesh from next academic session, over 2.5 lakh government primary school teachers will undergo a comprehensive training in February and March.

“Nearly 2.5 lakh teachers of 1.34 lakh government primary schools will be trained in February and March. NCERT is developing a new set of books in accordance with the National Education Policy adhering to the national curriculum framework. Once the NCERT launches the new set of books, we will start training our teachers,” said Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education.

“Teachers’ training is an important aspect as the NCERT books are a little different from the SCERT books,” an official said. The official added the decision to switch to NCERT books was taken as most of the competitive exams after class 12 are based on NCERT pattern.

The NCERT books have already been introduced for class 9 to 12 in U.P. Board schools. When it was introduced at the secondary level, teachers faced some difficulties as the syllabus was different. To ensure that primary school teachers do not face any such hardship, it was decided to train the teachers, an official aware of the development said.

The basic education department has sent a proposal to the cabinet for approval for the introduction of NCERT books. Anand said, “A detailed proposal has been sent to the government. NCERT books will be introduced in government schools in a phased manner. First, we will start with class 1 to 3. Then it will be introduced in class 4 to 5 from session 2024-25 and in the following session, it will be rolled out among students from class 6 to 8.”

An official entrusted with the responsibility of making arrangements for the books said about 75 lakh students of class 1 to 3 will benefit from NCERT books. The decision to implement NCERT syllabus in council schools was taken in 2018 and there was a plan to implement it in a phased manner from classes I to 8 from 2021-22. But it got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid 19. Now the government will implement the syllabus from class one to three in the next session and then till class eight in the next two years.

Already the NCERT books are being taught in class 9 to 12 at the secondary level and when these students graduate to higher classes, they will be able to adapt well.

Presently, there are 1.9 crore (19 million) students studying in 1.32 lakh (1,32,000) government primary and upper primary schools across the state. Soon after the BJP government came to power, NCERT syllabus was introduced in U.P. Board schools.