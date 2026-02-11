250-bed trauma centre to come up near Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a 250-bed level-1 trauma centre would be set up near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai (Etawah). The facility will ensure high-quality and timely medical care to victims of road accidents and other emergencies. CM Yogi Adityanath said the proposed trauma centre would be operated by Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai. (File)

Chairing the second meeting of the university’s Board of governors in his capacity as chancellor, the chief minister said, “The proposed trauma centre will be operated by the university. The expressway is located about 10 kilometres away from the university campus, due to which valuable time is lost in treating accident victims.”

Keeping in mind the healthcare needs of rural areas, Yogi directed the establishment of a ‘Centre for Rural Health’ at the university. “A detailed action plan should be prepared for this centre, including services such as tele-OPD, virtual OPD, digital data integration and mobile outreach,” he said.

Several important decisions related to expansion of health services, strengthening of super-specialty facilities and providing a new direction to medical education and research were taken during the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

The chief minister instructed that the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences be developed as an effective centre for high-quality healthcare, education and research for western and central UP. He emphasised ensuring quality, sensitivity and timeliness in treatment, teaching and research.

Stressing the importance of innovation in the health and medical sector, the chief minister said best practices of leading medical and academic institutions in the country should be studied and incorporated into the university’s systems.

It was also decided that an integrative medicine unit would be established at the university. Through this unit, patient-centric treatment will be provided by integrating allopathic and Ayush systems of medicine. Under this initiative, with the cooperation of the Ayush department, an integrative OPD, specialty clinics and yoga and wellness units will be set up.

To strengthen health awareness and public outreach, the chief minister directed the university to establish effective communication with society. In this context, it was decided to set up a community broadcast service, through which health awareness, disease prevention, information on government health schemes and educational content will be disseminated.