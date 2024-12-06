26 killed in five road accidents across U.P.

As many as 26 people lost their lives in five major road accidents across the state, including Pilibhit, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Lucknow and Mahoba, on Friday, said senior police officials. Of these, eight people were killed in Kannauj, six each in Pilibhit and Chitrakoot, and three each in Lucknow and Mahoba. Rescue work underway after a double-decker bus collided with a tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, in Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh on Friday (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the Kannauj accident. An ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured has also been announced.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, however, directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and expressed condolences over the deaths in accidents.

In Kannauj, a sleeper bus traveling from Lucknow to Delhi collided with a water tanker and at least eight people were killed, and 38 others were injured on Friday, confirmed SP Kannauj Amit Kumar Anand. He said the incident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the 141-kilometer mark in the Sakrawa police station area of Kannauj when a sleeper bus traveling from Lucknow to Delhi collided with a water tanker. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, including the Tirva Medical College and Saifai Medical University in Etawah, he emphasised.

The local police confirmed that 17 individuals are in critical condition, and efforts are underway to provide further medical support.

Meanwhile the state minister Swatantra Dev Singh, whose cavalcade was passing through the area at the time, witnessed the aftermath of the accident. He immediately stopped and joined the relief and rescue efforts, helping to coordinate the response.

In Pilibhit, six people of the same family were killed when a car ferrying ten people rammed into a tree and toppled in a roadside ditch while trying to overtake another vehicle while returning to Uttarakhand from a marriage party in a Pilibhit village around 12 midnight on Friday, said the police. The incident took place near Shane-Gul Marriage Hall on Khatima Road under Neoria police station limits. The car driver lost control while overtaking and rammed into the tree. The car was completely damaged in the collision, and the tree fell onto it with the collision’s impact, resulting in fatalities, they added.

Five people died on the spot, while one succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. Four others are undergoing treatment in a Bareilly hospital. The family was returning from the wedding reception of Husna Bi, a resident of Jamaur village in Uttarakhand, who was married to Anwar Ahmed of Chandoi village in Pilibhit.

The deceased have been identified as Sharif Ahmed, 50, Babudin, 60, Munni, 65, Manzoor Ahmad, 65, the unidentified driver, 35, and Raqib, 10. The injured include Ghulam Ahmed, 8, Raees Ahmed, 45, Amjadi, 55, and Jafri Begum, 60.

In Chitrakoot, six persons of a family were killed, and five others were injured when a car collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in the Raipura area early on Friday morning.

The police reported that the incident occurred when a car traveling from Prayagraj, carrying 11 people from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was returning to their native place after performing the last rites of a family member around 5:30 am on Friday. The accident happened as the driver apparently fell asleep and collided with the truck.

Chitrakoot superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh said six people died in the accident. Efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the deceased, while five injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Another accident on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway near Sugira village in Mahoba district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday claimed the lives of three people. The incident occurred when a car carrying wedding guests rammed into a divider, said the police.

The car was reportedly traveling at a speed of 130 km/h, as indicated by the car’s speedometer, which was found stuck at that speed after the crash. The car was part of a wedding procession from Mauranipur in the Jhansi district. Among the passengers were four young men from Ghutai village in Mahoba. The group was heading to a wedding in Kulphad when the driver, Manish, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bridge divider.

The deceased were identified as Manish Patel, 24, Ansh Patel, 21, and Vipin Patel, 22, confirmed a local Deputy SP Harshita Gangwar.

While in Lucknow, three youths riding a bike died on the spot after being hit by a truck while returning from a wedding ceremony in the Mal police station area late Thursday night.

As per family members, Sanu Ali, 30, a labourer, had gone to Dilawar Nagar Gadhiya Kheda for a wedding ceremony with Raju, 35, and Dharmendra, 22, of the same village. While returning from the wedding ceremony, a truck hit them from behind near Navi Pana Road Petrol Pump, leading to their deaths.

“With the help of the police, all three were taken to CHC, where the doctor declared them dead. None of the three were wearing helmets. Police have sent all the bodies for post-mortem,” said Vinay Kumar Chaturvedi, station house officer (SHO), Maal.