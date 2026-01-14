28 government secondary schools in Lucknow division to get high-tech Atal Tinkering Labs

To provide modern facilities in government secondary schools, director of education (Secondary) Mahendra Dev has issued detailed guidelines for setting up Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in selected schools across the Lucknow Division. The budget has already been released by the government and department for setting up Atal Tinkering Labs in the selected schools. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The divisional science progress officer of Lucknow Division, Dinesh Kumar Jaiswal, stated that as part of the initiative to provide high-tech laboratories for science students, the government has approved the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs in 28 schools across the Lucknow Division.

“This will be the largest scientific facility ever provided to government schools in the division. The budget has already been released by the government and department for setting up ATL in the selected schools. In each school, three teachers will receive special training from the Atal Tinkering Lab service provider to efficiently operate and manage the lab,” said Jaiswal.

The selected schools in Lucknow Division include Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Government Girls Inter College, Chinhat; Government Inter College, Sairpur; Abhinav Vidyalaya, Karaura, Mohanlalganj; Government Girls Inter College, Narhi; and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Government Model Inter College, Anaiya Khargapur in Lucknow.

The initiative also covers 10 government schools in Sitapur, four in Hardoi, five in Rae Bareli, and two each in Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri districts.

The joint director of education, Lucknow Division, Pradeep Kumar Singh, has also issued instructions to the district inspectors of schools (DIOS) of all districts in the division—Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Raebareli, and Unnao—to ensure compliance with the directives of the director of education (Secondary) and oversee the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs in the selected government secondary schools in their districts.