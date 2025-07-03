3 IPS officers shifted, Jain is new ADG of Gorakhpur Zone

In another reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of director general (DG) and additional director general (ADG) ranks, senior officials said. The U.P. government effected another reshuffle on Thursday. (For representation)

According to the list issued by the U.P. Police headquarters, 1991-batch officer PC Meena, who was holding dual charge as DG (prisons) and DG (Police Housing Corporation), has been relieved of the additional responsibility of the housing corporation.

KS Pratap Kumar, a 1993-batch officer and former ADG (Gorakhpur Zone), who was promoted to DG rank on June 30 following the retirement of Aditya Mishra, has now been appointed as DG (Police Housing Corporation).

Meanwhile, Ashok Mutta Jain, who was serving as ADG of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), has been made the new ADG of Gorakhpur Zone.

Jain had been overseeing the UPPRPB independently since Rajeev Krishna, the then DG of the board, was appointed as the state’s new director general of police (DGP) on May 30.

On June 29, 1993-batch officer SB Shiradkar, who was awaiting a new posting after being promoted to DG rank, was appointed as the DG of UPPRPB.