3 killed, 6 injured as mini-truck hits trolley in Ambedkar Nagar

At least three people lost their lives and six others were seriously injured after a speeding mini-truck rammed into a sugarcane-laden trolley in Ambedkar Nagar district late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. Representational image (Sourced)

The accident took place around 11 pm near Yadav Nagar Atwai turn under Ahirauli police station limits, about 19 km from the district headquarters. Police said the impact of the collision was so intense that the mini-truck was completely mangled.

Ahirauli station house officer (SHO) Abhishek Tripathi said two of the deceased were identified as Sudhir alias Monu and Dharmveer, residents of Kumrauwa village under Dibai police station in Bulandshahr district. The identity of the third deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Six others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby community health centre with the help of residents. The injured were identified as Satya Pal, 46, Satish Kumar, 40, Vishambhar, 42, Rajesh Singh, 38, Chhotelal, 47 and Sushil Kumar, all residents of Kumrauwa village in Bulandshahr.

Ladan Singh, who was travelling in the mini-truck, said all occupants were working at the Govind Sahab fair in Ambedkar Nagar, where they were engaged in preparing Khajla, a traditional sweet. They were heading back home after the fair ended when the accident occurred.

According to police, the victims were returning to Bulandshahr after visiting Shravan Kshetra in Akbarpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and were heading home after working at the fair, where they prepared ‘Khajla’, a traditional sweet. Officials said the sugarcane-laden trolley ahead was allegedly not visible on a dark curve, leading to the high-speed crash.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and the role of the trolley driver and other aspects are under scrutiny,” the SHO said, adding that further action would be taken based on the investigation findings.