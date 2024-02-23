3 minor girls charred to death, one injured as hut catches fire

In a tragic incident, three children aged between 3 and 5 years were charred to death while one six-year-old girl was seriously injured when a hut in which the kids were hiding while playing hide and seek caught fire in a Bareilly village on Friday afternoon, said senior police officials. (Pic for representation only)

They said all the children were girls and cousin sisters of each other.

The officials said the injured girl was rushed to the Bareilly district hospital where she was undergoing treatment till the last reports came in.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths of the children and directed local police and district administrative officials to rush to the spot. He directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured girl.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan informed the media that the deceased were identified as Priyanshi and Naina (both 5years) and Manvi (3) while the injured girl Neetu (6) was eldest among all. He said Neetu and Manavi are daughters of one Amitabh, while Priyanshi and Naina were daughters of Bheem and Arjun respectively.

Sharing further information, the SSP said the incident took place at Nevada Bilsandi under Faridpur police station at around 1.30 pm in the afternoon when all the children were playing hide and seek. He said the deceased children and the injured girl were hiding inside the hut when suddenly it caught fire after a straw bundle kept on the rooftop of the adjoining house of one Ram Das caught fire due to unknown reasons. He said the children were trapped inside the hut and were charred to death before they could be taken out.