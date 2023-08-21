3.7-km-long flyover connecting Charbagh, Chowk on cards

The hassle in commuting from Charbagh to the King George’s Medical University’s Trauma Centre will be a thing of the past when a 3.7-km-long flyover, proposed by the state bridge corporation to connect Chowk and Charbagh, starts functioning. The flyover is expected to bring down the commute time from Charbagh to the Trauma Centre to 10 minutes. (File)

A survey for the three-lane flyover on the stretch has already been completed, an official aware of the development said.

The flyover will also connect Naka Hindola, Pandeyganj, Rakabganj and Raja Bazar, places that often remain choked with traffic and encroachment. “People trying to reach the medical college get stuck in traffic jams for hours. That’s why a flyover from Charbagh to Chowk has been proposed by the U.P. State Bridge Corporation,” said Diwakar Tripathi, the official representative of Lucknow MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Tripathi added: “There is a possibility that the construction of the flyover may begin soon. On the directives of the government, the UP State Bridge Corporation has prepared a proposal worth ₹344.20 crore for the three-lane flyover, which will now be sent to the public works department for its approval.”

Tripathi said he had received many letters from locals requesting for measures to cut down traffic snarls on the stretch. The flyover is expected to bring down the commute time from Charbagh to the Trauma Centre to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, an official of the corporation said: “Shifting of electric poles, wires, water and sewer pipelines has been planned. [For the flyover’s construction] no-objection certificates must be taken from the Railways, as there is a railway crossing near Rakabganj, and the irrigation department as a canal passes through an area near Pan Dariba (Charbagh).”

