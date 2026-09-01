4 bodies swept into Maharajganj from Narayani River handed to Nepal, 11 kept at AIIMS Gorakhpur

Four unidentified bodies swept into India by the swollen Narayani River in Maharajganj have been handed over to Nepalese authorities after completion of legal formalities, officials said. DNA samples of all four deceased have been preserved to facilitate later identification. For representation only (Sourced)

Meanwhile, 11 unidentified bodies recovered from the Narayani River in Kushinagar have been shifted to AIIMS Gorakhpur and preserved pending identification.

Additional district magistrate Dr Prashant Kumar said all formalities related to the four bodies recovered in Maharajganj had been completed before handing them over to the Nepalese administration.

The four bodies, three women and a man, were recovered from the Narayani River in Maharajganj’s Nichlaul after local residents spotted them in the swollen river. SSB and SDRF teams were involved in the recovery operation.

The bodies were kept in the district hospital mortuary for 72 hours to allow relatives or Nepalese authorities to identify them. With no claimant coming forward during this period, post-mortem examinations were conducted and DNA samples were preserved for future identification.

3 Deoria family members killed

Three members of a family from Lar in Deoria were killed in devastating floods in Nepal, while two survivors returned home on Monday after being rescued by the Nepal Army. Meanwhile, 22 pilgrims from Maharajganj travelling as part of a Kailash Mansarovar Yatra group have remained untraceable since August 26.

Jameel Ahmad and his wife were rescued by the Nepal Army after remaining stranded for nearly three days. Jameel said his brother Mukhtar Ahmad, sister-in-law and 17-year-old nephew Sahil were killed after floodwaters swept through the area where they were staying.

Jameel said several youths helped him and his wife reach a safer location as floodwaters rose. The couple was later evacuated by helicopter along with other stranded people.

Meanwhile, the 22 pilgrims reportedly entered the Kerung border area from Kathmandu on August 26. Their families have been unable to contact them since then. Among those missing are Rishi Babu Pant and Sharda Devi Pant, relatives of Maharajganj village-head association president Anil Kumar Joshi.

Joshi said the pilgrims had called their families from the Kerung border, informing them that formalities had been completed and they were proceeding ahead. About an hour later, families received information about severe flooding in the area, after which contact was lost.

Families in Deoria, Maharajganj and other districts are awaiting information about their relatives.