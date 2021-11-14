Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh declared Covid-free; Agra, Ayodhya included
48 districts of Uttar Pradesh declared Covid-free; Agra, Ayodhya included

None of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have reported Covid-19 cases in double digits lately, with as many as 67 of them not logging a single case in the last 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, only 12 individuals were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 after samples of more than 1.58 lakh people were tested in Uttar Pradesh. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Nov 14, 2021
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As many as 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh have now been declared as free of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the recovery rate of the state has reached 98.7 per cent, according to latest data updated by the government.

These districts have seen both active as well as fresh Covid-19 cases dipping to zero. Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Fatehpur, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Kasganj, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Rampur, Sitapur and Unnao are some of the districts that have been declared Covid-free. With this, the infection has been wiped out from more than 64 per cent of Uttar Pradesh, the state data revealed.

Meanwhile, all 75 districts in the northern state-led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, have not recorded fresh Covid-19 cases in double digits lately. Of them, as many as 67 districts did not report a single case in the last 24 hours.

The active case count of Uttar Pradesh stands at 99 – a massive reduction from 3,10,783 from April when the country was battling the deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, only 12 individuals were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 after samples of more than 1.58 lakh people were tested. In the same period, three new recoveries were logged, thereby taking the total number of patients who recovered from the virus to over 16.87 lakh, the state government data showed.

Uttar Pradesh continues to follow a rigorous testing process with the ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ formula as well as prevention via vaccination and partial curfew. The case positivity rate in the state currently is at 0.01 per cent. The state has tested more than 8.54 crore samples so far, followed by Maharashtra’s 6.38 crore.

As far as vaccine is concerned, the state has inoculated Covid-19 vaccine jabs to over 13.97 crore eligible beneficiaries. More than 69 per cent of the adult population has been administered the first dose, while over 26 per cent has received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

uttar pradesh covid-19 outbreak
