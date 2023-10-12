4th phase of Mission Shakti to be launched on Oct 14

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the fourth phase of Mission Shakti campaign on October 14, in a programme organized in Lok Bhawan, to empower women and make them self-reliant. The state government on Wednesday issued order for the launch of the fourth phase of Mission Shakti campaign on October 14. (Pic for representation)

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said on October 14, a women empowerment rally would be organized in all the district headquarters to create awareness among the people. The participants would move on vehicles and 112 PVR vehicles and ambulance would also be part of the rally. Songs regarding empowerment of women would be played, with participants carrying posters and banners on various schemes launched by the government, he said.

The people would be enlightened about Mission Shakti campaign, widow pension scheme, Janani Suraksha Yojana, CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana, CM Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, CM Bal Sewa Yojana and other schemes launched by the central and state governments. The participation of the local people’s representatives should be ensured in the awareness rally. Prominent women and women police officers will also present on the occasion, he said.

The students enrolled in basic and secondary schools will take out ‘prabhat pheris’ to create awareness among the people. Public address system would be used to inform the people about the launch of the campaign. Mmass awareness programme would be organized across the state on October 14 and 15. On October 16, government departments would organize various programmes, he said.

Once a week, programmes would be organized in all the 57,705 gram panchayats and 14,000 wards in the state. The village and ward level employees would inform the people about various schemes, dispose of the problems faced by women in getting benefits of the scheme and enrol them in schemes launched by the government, he said.

Women should be informed about the helpline and platforms launched by the government to check crime against women, he said.

According to the department-wise proposed action plan, rural development department, BC Sakhis and self-help groups would be trained to become master trainers in self-defence by local women police personnel. These master trainers would teach self-defence skills to girls in rural areas. The youth welfare department would provide 7-day residential training to Mahila Mangal Dal in self-defence, self-reliance and empowerment under Nirbhaya Scheme.

The women and child development department would organize self-defence training workshops for girls living in shelter homes. An awareness campaign on women’s safety and cyber-crime would also be conducted in every district with the cooperation of the police department.

