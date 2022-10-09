5 electrocuted after touching high-tension wire during Milad-un-Nabi procession

Five youngsters, including four minors, were electrocuted and two others injured after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while participating in a Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi) procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident triggered a stampede like situation as people participating in the procession in Nanpara’s Masukpur area in the city, got panicked.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

“A procession was taken out under Nanpara police station area on Saturday night. This concluded around 2am. After this, some youth of Bhaggadwa village took out another procession, carrying a hand-driven cart which came in touch with a high tension electric wire. Five persons died on the spot while two others sustained severe burn injuries,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Keshav Kumar Chaudhari.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the loss of lives and instructed officials to conduct relief and rescue work.

SSP Keshaw Kumar Chaudhari, ASP Ashok Kumar, circle officer Nanpara, Jang Bahadur and others were on the spot.

ASP Ashok Kumar said the victims were identified as Ashraf, 20, Sufiyan, 12, Mohd Ilyas, Nafees Mohd Arfat, 10, all residents of Bhaggadwa village and Shafeeq, 14, a resident of village Chori Kutiya under Malhipur police station area of district Shrawasti.

Besides, two others identified as Murad, and Chand Babu, who sustained burn injuries were rushed to the district hospital, the ASP added.