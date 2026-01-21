50-year-old found dead near canal in Lucknow; wife, two sons detained

Police on Tuesday registered a murder case after the body of a 50-year-old man was found near a canal in Malihabad. This followed allegations by his family that he was killed at home and his body was later dumped by his wife and sons to mislead investigators. For representation only

According to a police statement, information was received around 9 am that an overturned e-rickshaw was lying near the Naveenagar canal, with a man found dead inside it. “A police team rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Arjun Pal, a resident of Khadta village in Malihabad,” said SHO Surendra Singh Bhati.

During preliminary inquiry, Arjun’s brother, Munna Lal Pal, submitted a written complaint alleging that Arjun was murdered by his wife Shiv Rani and their two sons, Roop Lal Pal and Ravindra Pal, inside their house. He claimed that “after killing him, the accused allegedly placed the body in an e-rickshaw and abandoned it near the canal to create the impression of an accident,” the statement added.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR is being registered under relevant sections while the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the SHO said.

Police officials confirmed that all three named accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned. “The case is being investigated from all angles, and further legal action will follow based on evidence,” police said.