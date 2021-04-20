570 UP cops test positive in 4 days; active cases count cross 1000 mark in police force

With at least 570 cops testing positive in the last four days, the total count of active cases in the state police force crossed the 1000 mark on Tuesday, said senior police officials at the DGP headquarters.

Moreover, the Covid-19 infection claimed the lives of at least five police personnel during the same period, they added.

A senior police official said the active cases in police force were merely 461 on April 16 which has increased to over double in four days as 1,008 active cases were reported on Tuesday. He said the maximum rise in cases was reported from district police units with 730 active cases at present.

The official said the active cases figures, included 159 from other units, 50 from Government Railway Police (GRP), 47 from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), 11 from the DGP headquarters and nine from police training centres and two cases from home guards’ wing.

Sharing details of death toll, the official said that maximum numbers of 73 deaths were reported from district units, six from PAC, three from other units, two each from DGP headquarters and home guards’ wings and one from a police training centre.

He said the special advisory had been issued to the police personnel deployed in panchayat poll duties to wear mask and carry sanitizers along with them. “The cases in the police force would increase drastically if proper measures were not taken during the poll duties,” he added.

The official said a total 13,666 police personnel had been tested positive while 88 lost their lives after been infected to Covid-19 since April 24, 2020. He said as many as 10,851 police personnel in field duties in different districts across the state tested positive between April 24, 2020, and April 20, 2021.