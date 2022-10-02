5G services rolled out in Varanasi, U.P. CM Yogi says a revolutionary move

Kashi joined the league of select cities which got 5G services on Saturday. The “lightning-fast internet service” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress 2022 event held in Delhi during the day was rolled out in Varanasi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials of 5G service provider Bharti Airtel at a grand function organised at Rudraksh Convention Centre here. Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

While terming the 5G services a revolutionary move, CM Yogi said the fast internet speed would not only speed up state’s development but will also help in achieving the target of one trillion-dollar economy.

“Telecom service is the first need of digital India. And the 5G services, which is expected to make internet speed 20 times faster, is also likely to expedite the development in the field of education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and all other important sectors. It will not only help India in achieving the target of 5 trillion-dollar economy but will also help U.P. in achieving the target of one trillion-dollar economy,” the CM said in his address.

“Besides, he said, the high-speed internet services would also help in making around 245 welfare schemes and facilities online in the villages. We are working on these facilities that would be made online soon,” Yogi added. “As of now, this internet facility is restricted to 32 percent users but efforts are being made to make it available to 90 to 95 percent users,” the CM said.

He further said the power of high-speed internet was felt the most during the pandemic. “It was in those days that the dependency on internet was the only option. Be it transferring of money, education and other things, all was done online. In Covid times, we didn’t have a single lab in U.P. to carry out RT-PCR test and today we carry out 4 lakh such tests in a day,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath said, “While understanding the need of internet, we have decided to distribute 2 crore tablets among the youth in U.P. Also, we have a target to distribute 17 lakh smart phones under various welfare schemes.” Soon after the event, the CM visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Moreover, the onset of 5G services brought smiles on the faces of gamers and internet users having the latest 5G enabled phones. Officials associated with the launch of 5G services said initially the service would be made available at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Kashi Vishwanath temple and prominent ghats.