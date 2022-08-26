650 villages in Uttar Pradesh inundated as major rivers flow above danger level
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up 337 flood shelters in 18 districts and 10,268 people from flood affected villages were shifted to these facilities.
As many as 650 villages in 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh were inundated due to a rise in the water level of major rivers in the state.
The Ganga, Yamuna, Sharda, Ghaghra, Chambal and Betwa rivers were flowing above the danger level in various districts.
A total of 1,02,919 people have been affected, according to data released by the relief commissioner.
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up 337 flood shelters in 18 districts and 10,268 people from flood affected villages were shifted to these facilities.
The respective districts’ administration have launched relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.
Hamirpur district has the highest number of flood-hit villages at 114. It is followed by Varanasi 107, Prayagraj 96, Jalaun 74, Kanpur Dehat 54, Etawah 49, Mirzapur 39, Agra 36, Chitrakoot 20, Auraiya 18, Farrukhabad 15, Banda and Kanpur eight each, Sitapur five, Fatehpur four, Ballia, Kasganj and Mau with one village each.
The Ganga was flowing above danger level in Budaun, Ghazipur and Ballia districts, the Yamuna in Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur and Banda, according to a report of the U.P. irrigation and water resources department.
The Chambal was flowing above the danger mark in Agra and the Sharda river at Paliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The Ganga was flowing near the danger mark in Farrukhabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi districts. The situation was similar for the Yamuna in Etawah and Prayagraj districts.
The Ram Ganga, Gandak, Rapti, Rohini, Betwa, Ken, Chambal and Gandak rivers also a maintained a rising trend in various districts though these rivers were flowing below the danger level there.
Relief commissioner Ranveer Prasad said National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was deployed in Siddharthnagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Ballia, Hamirpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jalaun, Etawah and Auraiya districts.
The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been deployed in Agra, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Etawah, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Jalaun, Ayodhya and Mirzapur. The flood units of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have pressed into service in 39 districts for relief and rescue operations, he said.
-
Man steals baby from mother sleeping on railway station in UP's Mathura. Video
A manhunt has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped from a woman sleeping on the platform at the Mathura railway station. The crime was caught on CCTV and the footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four teams of Government Railway Police have been deployed to nab the unidentified man, a photo of whom was circulated by the police.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics