7 workers fall ill after ‘ammonia leak’ at meat plant in U.P.’s Aligarh

Seven workers at a meat processing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh fainted and were hospitalised after an apparent ammonia gas leak at the unit in Roravar area of that district on Sunday evening, said officials. A similar incident happened in a meat factory in Aligarh on September 22, 2022 in which around 59 workers had fallen ill.

Aligarh district magistrate Vishak G said all seven workers at the cold storage of the private meat processing unit complained of burning eyes while working at about 7.30 pm on Sunday.

“The seven workers were initially admitted to a nearby health facility. On information, team of officials reached the unit and all seven were shifted to a private hospital. As per doctors there, they are stable and under treatment,” the Aligarh DM said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of leakage of ammonia gas in supply network at cold storage section of the meat processing unit. Those admitted had also complained of trouble in breathing and were provided oxygen support,” he added.

“The team from pollution control board, fire office, ADM City and others are at unit and have asked the unit management to rectify the problem. Checks will be conducted on Monday again and further decision will be taken,” the DM further said.

