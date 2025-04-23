7 workers hurt in boiler blast at Gkp fast-food factory

Seven workers sustained severe burns after a boiler exploded at a fast-food factory in Sector 13 of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) on Wednesday evening. Most of the injured workers are from Araria district of Bihar. A wall of the factory caved in following boiler explosion on Wednesday evening. (HT photo)

According to officials, three of the victims identified as Umar Farooq, Majeed, and Issa suffered over 70 per cent burns and they were undergoing treatment at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College. The remaining four -- Bilal, Salman, Taran, and Sherlega -- were admitted to the district hospital.

Taking note of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials concerned to visit the hospital and ensure that all necessary assistance was provided to the victims and their families.

SP (north) Jitendra Srivastava stated that the incident occurred at around 4:30pm when the workers were soaking noodles near the boiler. The explosion was so powerful that the factory’s walls were damaged and the tin shed blew off.

The factory is operated by one Himanshu Mani Tripathi, who is absconding following the incident, officials said, confirming that the victims are daily wage labourers employed at the factory.