700-km project: Gorakhpur-Panipat expressway on anvil, likely to boost inter-state trade

Often described as a state of expressways due to its modern road transport network, Uttar Pradesh is now planning a nearly 700-kilometre access controlled expressway connecting Gorakhpur in the state’s eastern region to Haryana’s Panipat.

While Panipat has over 4000 industrial units, including textile, agro-based, wood-based/furniture, paper industries, a large number of labourers from Uttar Pradesh go to work in Haryana. Better connectivity ensured by the proposed expressway will open new avenues for trade between the two states, according to those in the know of things.

The expressway will have four-six lanes, expandable up to eight lanes.

The work on the new expressway is likely to begin in 2026. It will touch several districts of the state, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh known for its handicrafts, textiles, and agro-based products with districts specialising under the “One District, One Product” (ODOP) scheme. For instance, Kalanamak rice of Siddharthnagar is much in demand and even exported.

“The DPR (detailed project report) is being worked on at present,” said National Highways Authority of India deputy general manager (technical) Ankit Verma.

Studies have suggested that the chances of accidents get reduced considerably under access-controlled road systems, he added.

“Accidents happening due to unwarranted entry of vehicles can be avoided,” he said.

The expressway, supposed to be the longest one till now, is likely to pass through Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Lucknow, Sitapur, Meerut, Amroha and Pilibhit and touch Bareilly and Moradabad. A majority of the stretch will be greenfield.

Initially, a Gorakhpur-Shamli expressway was planned but it has now been extended to Panipat. According to the NHAI officials, the DPR will include the expressway alignment and other requirements. The state government will help in land acquisition. The proposal/DPR, once finalised, will be presented before the state government.

A lot of considerations will have to be taken into account. These include minimal felling of trees, the passenger requirement and connecting major roads/highways, if required.

“At some points, the state might need to add/join roads for better connectivity of the people in Uttar Pradesh. Any such recommendation will be considered before finalising the DPR,” said officials.

The construction work will be divided into several packages. Each stretch could be 50 km to 70-km.

“The idea is to get the entire work, once approved finally, completed in two-and-a-half years. For this, different stretches will be assigned via tender to different work agencies,” NHAI’s Verma said.