70-year-old severely injured as truck hits motorcycle on Purvanchal expressway

A 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries, including the loss of a leg, after a truck hit his motorcycle on the Purvanchal Expressway near Gosaiganj on Tuesday morning. A video of the incident also surfaced, showing the man crying out in pain with his injured legs and his motorcycle burned. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The crash caused the bike to catch fire and it was completely destroyed, police said.

A video of the incident also surfaced, showing the man crying out in pain with his injured legs and his motorcycle burned. Eyewitnesses said the collision was so severe that one of his legs was severed on the spot.

“The victim has been identified as Ram Snehi, a resident of Nandakhera in Gosaiganj. The accident took place around 9:30 am as he was descending from the slip road of the expressway,” the Lucknow police said in a statement.

Local police, alerted via Dial-112, rushed to the scene and took the injured man to the Community Health Centre in Gosaiganj. Doctors later referred him to PGI Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. His family arrived at the site shortly after the accident.

“The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The truck has been seized, and a case is being registered. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver,” the police said in a statement.