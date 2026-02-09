71% turnout for Agniveer technical category at recruitment rally in Lucknow

A total of 625 candidates appeared in the Agniveer technical category on the fourth day of the ongoing Army recruitment rally at AMC Stadium in Lucknow Cantonment on Monday. The rally is being organised by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Lucknow. The candidates at the Army Agniveer Technical recruitment rally in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, 880 candidates from six districts—Barabanki, Gonda, Hamirpur, Kanpur Nagar, Mahoba and Fatehpur—were shortlisted for the Agniveer Technical category. Of them, about 71% reported at the venue for the selection process, which includes physical and technical assessments.

The recruitment rally was earlier flagged off by Director General Recruiting Lt Gen Anoop Shinghal and is part of a broader drive to fill Agniveer posts across various categories. Army officials said the rally is seeing steady participation, with candidates reporting in batches according to their allotted dates.

The next phase of the recruitment process will be held on February 10, when candidates applying under the Agniveer General Duty (GD) category from Kanpur, Ghatampur, Narval and Bilhaur tehsils of Kanpur Nagar district will participate.

The recruitment rally, which began on February 6, will continue until February 16 at AMC Stadium. Nearly 13,000 shortlisted candidates from 13 districts under ARO Lucknow— including Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur and Lucknow—are participating.