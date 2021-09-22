Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 8 fresh Covid cases in Lucknow, active patient count up to 33
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiariy during the vaccination drive in Lucknow. (ANI Photo)
8 fresh Covid cases in Lucknow, active patient count up to 33

The number of active cases has doubled over the past week. From 15 on September 15, it rose to 33 now. UP has reported 17,09,708 cases and 22,888 deaths till now
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 10:52 PM IST

LUCKNOW With eight fresh Covid cases, the number of active cases under treatment in Lucknow rose to 33 on Wednesday.

The number of active cases doubled over the past week. From 15 on September 15, it went up to 33 now. The peak of active cases was recorded on April 24 (40,000) but the steady downtrend began with the second wave ebbing, as per state health department data.

“We have to keep in mind that Covid infection spreads fast in a geometrical manner. From one case it will multiply into 2 but from 4 cases it can multiply into 16. This is unlike mathematical manner where cases rise in a set pattern,” said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at KGMU.

“Even if there is one active Covid case, we have to keep utmost precaution,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Since the pandemic began, Lucknow had reported 2,38,752 Covid cases, including 2,36,068 recovered patients and 2,651 deaths. The state had reported 17,09,708 cases and 22,888 deaths till now.

