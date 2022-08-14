80 lakh flags pinned from UP on Har Ghar Tiranga portal
Lucknow From Uttar Pradesh alone, approximately 80 lakh flags were pinned on the Har Ghar Tiranga website till Sunday (August 14). The number is expected to touch one crore by Independence Day. Out of 50463358 pins on the website till Sunday evening, UP stands at the top position followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.
“Pinning a flag means digitally hoisting a flag at any preferred location across India. One has the option to enable a website to identify the location and pin it there,” said Saurav Bhaik, founder of Tagbin, a Start-up based in Gurugram which has designed the Har Ghar Tiranga website and is managing the pool of digital traffic on the portal.
Har Ghar Tiranga website allows people to pin and post selfies with flags with four simple steps. Users can see selfies on the website after the successful update.
“Har Ghar Tiranga website now has more than 50 million digital flags pinned and more than 29 million selfies uploaded. A dedicated team of 30 people is engaged in managing the huge traffic on the site and ensuring that it continues to run smoothly, though 80% of moderation of selfie is done through Artificial Intelligence. It is difficult to cite the exact number as the numbers fluctuate every hour with more and more people participating,” said Saurav.
“Apart from people in India, those staying overseas are also participating. Though their number is less, it is encouraging to see them participate,” he added.
As part of the 75th Independence Day-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Tagbin, a think tank organisation has been instrumental in designing and managing the Har Ghar Tiranga site with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It started when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tweet, invited Indians to hoist or display the national flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15 as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the government.
“Apart from the physical campaign, Union home minister Amit Shah wanted to make it more participatory, hence the website was built to engage more audience digitally so that the participants could be tracked in numbers,” added Saurav.
Before Har Ghar Tiranga, Tagbin created rashtragaan.in on Independence Day last year, where over 2.5 crore visitors posted videos of themselves singing the National Anthem. Other projects include Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in 2022, Hologram Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Amar Jawan Jyoti under the Indian Gate in 2022 and Azadi Ke Diwane Digital Museum at Red Fort in 2019 etc
U.P.: Dept of posts holds Partition-themed exhibition
The five-day exhibition on “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” organised by the department of posts concluded on Sunday. “Memories related to the partition were put on display for the general public in all the head post offices of the state,” said postmaster general, Vivek Kumar Daksh, Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle. In his last year's Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.
2 deaths, 811 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 124 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases to 724. Of these, 22 are admitted to hospital, according to the health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 811 new Covid cases. Two deaths, one each in Mirzapur and Sultanpur, were also reported in the state. According to the health department, of the new patients, 68 are men and 56 women. Till now, 12,05,38,829 samples have been tested.
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday
The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.
Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT) said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. Faridabad police, spokesperson, Sube Singh, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation.
