Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 80-year-old Lucknow woman mauled to death by pet dog pitbull
lucknow news

80-year-old Lucknow woman mauled to death by pet dog pitbull

Lucknow: The doctors at the King George's Medical University Trauma Center - where the woman was admitted - said she had been brought in 9.30 am Tuesday. "The condition of the elderly (woman) was very serious. The
The women lived with her son and three dogs - two pitbulls and a labrador.(Image for representation only. Source: livehindustan.com)
The women lived with her son and three dogs - two pitbulls and a labrador.(Image for representation only. Source: livehindustan.com)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

An 80-year-old Lucknow woman was mauled to death by her dog on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the city's Bengali Tola area in the Qaiserbagh neighbourhood, Livehindustan reported.

As per the report the dog - a pit bull - bit and attacked the elderly woman for over an hour.

She was discovered by her son in critical condition at 5 am. The pitbull had bitten his mother's stomach and face. She was rushed to a hospital and then referred to a trauma centre.

Sadly the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma centre.

The woman has been identified by media reports as Sushila Tripathi. She lived with her son Amit Tripathi and three dogs - two pitbulls and a labrador. The dog which attacked the woman is named Brownie and was brought to the Tripathis' home three years ago.

The doctors at the King George's Medical University Trauma Center - where the woman was admitted - said she had been brought in 9.30 am Tuesday. "The condition of the elderly (woman) was very serious. The dog's bite had left deep wounds... There was a lot of blood (loss)," Dr Sandeep Tiwari told livehindustan.com.

The woman was also put on a ventilator but she passed away shortly thereafter.

Pit bull terriers have been the subject of controversy over the years. The breed is banned in Canada and the United Kingdom. Strict guidelines over ownership of pitbulls are also in place in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Denmark, Poland, Finland, and Norway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lucknow
lucknow
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation said that their team is spreading awareness among the residents and pedestrians to be safe. (PTI)

    Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises

    The heavy downpour in Thane's Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said. The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.

  • Kathak exponent Kumkum Dhar with her guru and legendary kathak expert Pt Lachhu Maharaj.

    ‘Gurus keep showering blessings, always!’

    For those who have trained under the guru-shishya parampara, consider their guru as supreme, before everyone else. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, creative art experts from Lucknow talk about their gurus and share their bonding with them. 'Gurus don't go anywhere'Kathak exponent Prof Kumkum Dhar feels blessed that Dhar, who has trained 100s of students till date under guru-shishya parampara had the opportunity to train under kathak maestro Pt Lachhu Maharaj, disciple of Pt Bindadin Maharaj and uncle of Pt Birju Maharaj.

  • The victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 area during the early hours on July 10. (Representative Image)

    Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case

    A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting victim Ranjan Kumar with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday. On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.

  • Search and rescue operations going on in Bhoidapada, Vasai (east) where a landslide occured on Wednesday morning. (HT Photo)

    Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway

    At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra's Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. Amit Singh Thakur (42) wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said. Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations.

  • Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter. (File image)

    Raipur: Man dies by suicide allegedly after killing girlfriend

    A 27-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon in Raipur, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said the incident took place in Purani Basti area of the city on the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased were found on Wednesday morning. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out