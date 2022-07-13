80-year-old Lucknow woman mauled to death by pet dog pitbull

An 80-year-old Lucknow woman was mauled to death by her dog on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the city's Bengali Tola area in the Qaiserbagh neighbourhood, Livehindustan reported.

As per the report the dog - a pit bull - bit and attacked the elderly woman for over an hour.

She was discovered by her son in critical condition at 5 am. The pitbull had bitten his mother's stomach and face. She was rushed to a hospital and then referred to a trauma centre.

Sadly the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma centre.

The woman has been identified by media reports as Sushila Tripathi. She lived with her son Amit Tripathi and three dogs - two pitbulls and a labrador. The dog which attacked the woman is named Brownie and was brought to the Tripathis' home three years ago.

The doctors at the King George's Medical University Trauma Center - where the woman was admitted - said she had been brought in 9.30 am Tuesday. "The condition of the elderly (woman) was very serious. The dog's bite had left deep wounds... There was a lot of blood (loss)," Dr Sandeep Tiwari told livehindustan.com.

The woman was also put on a ventilator but she passed away shortly thereafter.

Pit bull terriers have been the subject of controversy over the years. The breed is banned in Canada and the United Kingdom. Strict guidelines over ownership of pitbulls are also in place in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Denmark, Poland, Finland, and Norway.

