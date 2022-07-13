80-year-old Lucknow woman mauled to death by pet dog pitbull
An 80-year-old Lucknow woman was mauled to death by her dog on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the city's Bengali Tola area in the Qaiserbagh neighbourhood, Livehindustan reported.
As per the report the dog - a pit bull - bit and attacked the elderly woman for over an hour.
She was discovered by her son in critical condition at 5 am. The pitbull had bitten his mother's stomach and face. She was rushed to a hospital and then referred to a trauma centre.
Sadly the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma centre.
The woman has been identified by media reports as Sushila Tripathi. She lived with her son Amit Tripathi and three dogs - two pitbulls and a labrador. The dog which attacked the woman is named Brownie and was brought to the Tripathis' home three years ago.
The doctors at the King George's Medical University Trauma Center - where the woman was admitted - said she had been brought in 9.30 am Tuesday. "The condition of the elderly (woman) was very serious. The dog's bite had left deep wounds... There was a lot of blood (loss)," Dr Sandeep Tiwari told livehindustan.com.
The woman was also put on a ventilator but she passed away shortly thereafter.
Pit bull terriers have been the subject of controversy over the years. The breed is banned in Canada and the United Kingdom. Strict guidelines over ownership of pitbulls are also in place in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Denmark, Poland, Finland, and Norway.
-
Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises
The heavy downpour in Thane's Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said. The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.
-
‘Gurus keep showering blessings, always!’
For those who have trained under the guru-shishya parampara, consider their guru as supreme, before everyone else. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, creative art experts from Lucknow talk about their gurus and share their bonding with them. 'Gurus don't go anywhere'Kathak exponent Prof Kumkum Dhar feels blessed that Dhar, who has trained 100s of students till date under guru-shishya parampara had the opportunity to train under kathak maestro Pt Lachhu Maharaj, disciple of Pt Bindadin Maharaj and uncle of Pt Birju Maharaj.
-
Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting victim Ranjan Kumar with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday. On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.
-
Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway
At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra's Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. Amit Singh Thakur (42) wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said. Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations.
-
Raipur: Man dies by suicide allegedly after killing girlfriend
A 27-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon in Raipur, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said the incident took place in Purani Basti area of the city on the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased were found on Wednesday morning. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics