Lightning strike kills 85 sheep in UP’s Chandauli district

LUCKNOW In a tragic incident, 85 sheep died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning in UP’s Chandauli district, officials said on Wednesday. Taking cognizance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to provide financial assistance to three affected farmers at the rate of ₹4,000 per sheep. A view of a road that collapsed near Balrampur Hospital due to heavy rain in Lucknow recently. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in the state while heavy showers were likely at isolated places over western and eastern parts of UP.

Thunderstorms with lightning were likely in over 40 districts of UP, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Agra, and adjoining areas. According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 15.

Moderate to heavy spells of rain/thundershowers were likely in Lucknow. The maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to hover around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius mark, respectively.

The Met department issued an orange alert for Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar and adjoining areas. Orange alert is for rainfall range between 115.6mm and 204.4mm in a day.

According to the IMD, heavy rain was likely over Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Ayodhya, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a rain-related incident as heavy showers continued to drench parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. Sarla Devi died after the roof of her home collapsed in the Kota village of Saharanpur’s Nagla area, they said. Inputs from PTI

