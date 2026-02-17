₹8.90 cr sanctioned: Bomb disposal equipment to guard Ayodhya temple, key sites

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹8.90 crore to equip 17 newly formed Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams with advanced explosive-handling gear, as the state steps up security around the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya and other high-value installations. Seventeen newly formed BDDS teams to be equipped with advanced search kits, and bomb suits under fresh administrative approval (File photo)

An official order issued by a special secretary on Tuesday approved the funds to strengthen security at Ayodhya Airport, metro installations, the Reserve Bank of India building and the Allahabad high court, among other sensitive establishments.

The sanction follows a proposal from the state police headquarters and the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), which sought modern equipment in line with Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) standards.

The procurement list includes 17 magnified search kits, 17 telescopic search mirrors, 17 binoculars, 17 car remote opening tool sets, 17 thermal cutters, 17 remote wire cutters, 17 telescopic manipulators and 10 bomb disposal suits. The costliest item on the list is the bomb disposal suits, with 10 units priced at nearly ₹4.94 crore.

The upgraded gear will allow BDDS personnel to carry out remote inspection, neutralisation of explosive devices and vehicle-based threat assessment, officials said. Procurement will follow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) provisions notified on August 23, 2017.

The sanctioned amount of ₹8,90,12,000 will be drawn from the 2025-26 budget under the head allocated for machinery, equipment and tools for UPSSF. The funds must be utilised by March 31, 2026, with no diversion permitted to other budget heads.

Officials said the measure aims to enhance counter-IED preparedness amid heightened security sensitivity around Ayodhya and other key installations, alongside the formation of 17 dedicated BDDS teams.