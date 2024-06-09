90% candidates appear for U.P. BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2024

A total of 90% of candidates appeared in the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2024 conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, at 470 centres in 51 districts of the state. There were 2,23,384 registered candidates, including 1,02,016 women, 1,21,367 men, and 1 transgender. Candidates coming out of the examination centre after the BEd Entrance Exam at National PG College in Lucknow on Sunday (HT )

In the first shift held between 9 am to 12 noon, approximately 90% of candidates appeared. This means 1,93,411 candidates out of 2,23,384 registered appeared for the General Knowledge and Language (English/Hindi) exams at 470 examination centres.

In the second shift held between 2 pm to 5 pm, exams were conducted for the aptitude test and subjects like Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture categories. Out of the 2,23,384 registered candidates at 470 examination centres, a total of 1,93,349 candidates appeared.

Most students who took the BEd entrance exam in Lucknow found the papers to be easy and straightforward. “The paper was excellent, and all the sections were simple. But I found the section on child psychology to be a little challenging. Other than that, I’m happy with how my papers went,” said Udit Kumar Rai, 30, from Bihar at an exam centre in Nishatganj.

“Since I studied science, the reasoning element of the paper was simple for me, and I had no trouble with the biology section. However, I struggled with maths and physics,” said Sonali Singh, 22, from Lucknow.

“The Arts section was easy because it mainly consisted of economics and sociology questions,” said Deepal Yadav from Lucknow’s Telibagh. Echoing similar thoughts, Deepa Yadav and Priya said that the paper was moderate, but the science section was difficult. “Paper 1 was good, including English questions and reasoning. However, I expected a few more questions from the arts section as well,” said Abiha from Aliganj.

“The first part, which had English and General Knowledge, was manageable, but the second section of the paper was a bit difficult. The reasoning portion had mostly mathematical questions, and the Arts section was tough,” said Sakshi Goel, 35. “The paper had many new questions which were not given before, and they were also not related to the subjects that we learned,” she added.

“My paper didn’t go as well as I expected. The portions I found difficult were reasoning, and the general knowledge portion was a bit tough as well,” said Ayushi Yadav from Azamgarh.

Technological measures

It is noteworthy that a hi-tech command control room was established in Bundelkhand University for the BEd Entrance Examination-2024. The modern surveillance system ICCC (Integrated Command Control Centre) was used for live monitoring of 470 examination centres in 51 districts of the state. About 5500 CCTVs equipped with high technology were installed. During the examination, Face Recognition Attendance and Fingerprint attendance of all the candidates were done using Artificial Intelligence and Real-Time Biometric Attendance System to ensure accurate identification of candidates.