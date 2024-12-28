A play with an all-women cast enthralls Lucknowites

The year is turning into one of the most memorable years for the art and theatre lovers of the city. With best of plays, actors and folk-art performers bringing their finest work to the city, following it another grand play- Karn with an all-women cast was staged at Sangeet Natak Academy. A play- Karn was staged at SNA(Photos: Rakesh Sinha)

Talking about the event, general secretary of Darpan, Anil Rastogi, said, “The story exploring the complexities of human life, moral struggles, inner conflict based on the story of Karn, the eldest son of Kunti in the grand epic Mahabharat. Staged in memory of Prof Sathyamurthy, the founder of Darpan Theatre Group, marking his centenary, the story of Karn was portrayed through his longing, pain and resilience, his reflections on challenges thrown by truth.”

The drama had traditional art forms like Mayurbhanj Chhau, Manipuri Martial Arts, Thang-ta and Classical Indian Martial Arts beautifully weaved into the screenplay, adding cultural depth.

Actor Vanita Joshi played Karn, Noiyrka Bhateja portrayed Krishna and Chandni Tiwari took on the role of Duryodhan, also, part of the cast was Sanjana Deshmukh.

Scripted by Kulvinder Bakshish and directed by Abhishek Narayan along with Sampat Singh Rathore, the play received a standing ovation from the audience. Presented by Sampoornam and Karwan Theatre Group from Mumbai, the event was coordinated by Vinaya Sagar Gupta.