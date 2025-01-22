A train every 4 minutes: Prayagraj readies for Mauni Amavasya

LUCKNOW Every four minutes, a train will be rushing into Prayagraj on January 29, as the city braces for a tidal wave of devotees arriving for the sacred Amrit Snan (holy dip) on Mauni Amavasya. With an extraordinary 360 trains, including 150 special services, the Prayagraj Railway Division is orchestrating one of its most ambitious operations yet, ensuring a seamless journey for millions drawn to this spiritual epicentre. To facilitate the increased influx of devotees, Indian Railways has deployed 360 trains for Mauni Amavasya (Sourced)

The special trains, set to run from all nine stations across Prayagraj, aim to cater to the millions of pilgrims expected to flock to the holy city for the auspicious occasion. To manage this massive crowd effectively, the railway division has introduced a color-coded ticketing system and temporary shelter arrangements at stations, ensuring comfort and order amidst the rush.

“These trains will operate direction-wise, guaranteeing smooth travel for pilgrims heading to Prayagraj. With meticulous planning, we aim to provide a hassle-free journey for devotees coming to take the sacred dip,” said officials from the Prayagraj Railway Division.

In addition to running special trains, the division has also implemented color-coded ticketing and shelter arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for passengers.

Additional arrangements include the cancellation, diversion, or short termination of 86 trains on peak days to make way for Mela specials. More than 200 trains by NCR and over 400 trains across all railways are scheduled for Mauni Amavasya, said Divisional Railway Manager of North Central Railways (Prayagraj division), Himansu Badoni.

To manage the post-Amavasya crowd, over 100 additional trains will be deployed, along with ring rail services on key routes like Rambagh-Jhusi-Banaras-Bhadohi.

Senior public relations officer of the Prayagraj Railway Division, Amit Malviya said that more than 150 fair special trains will be operated on Mauni Amavasya, the majority of which will run from Prayagraj Junction.

Malviya highlighted that operating over 150 special trains in a single day will be a landmark achievement, surpassing the 85 trains run during Mauni Amavasya in Kumbh 2019.

The Mela Authority anticipates that over 10 crore devotees will bathe in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, with 10-20% of them expected to travel by train.

It is worth mentioning here that on the first Amrit Snan festival of the Mahakumbh, which took place on Makar Sankranti, over 3.5 crore devotees bathed at the holy Sangam, surpassing expectations.

The Prayagraj division sees a unique collaboration between three railway zones—Northern Railway (NR), North Eastern Railway (NER), and North Central Railway (NCR). Together, they are working on contingency plans to manage the massive passenger flow during Mauni Amavasya.

Sanjay Singh, additional divisional railway manager of North Central Railways, said the need to distribute passengers evenly across the 9 stations to prevent overcrowding. He said the use of signages, announcements, and pamphlets in the Mela and city areas, with strict adherence to traffic plans for smooth movement.

Northern Railway (Lucknow Division) has taken a lead role in organising these operations. Over 48 special trains will operate during the peak period, with additional services scheduled based on demand. The division is also launching ring rail services across crucial routes like Rambagh-Jhusi-Banaras-Bhadohi and Sultanpur-Maa Belha Devi Dham-Pratapgarh to facilitate smoother travel across the region.

North Central Railway (Prayagraj Division) is making significant strides to manage the surge in passengers. DRM Prayagraj, Himansu Badoni, said that over 100 special trains will be operational on the day after Mauni Amavasya, with an additional 100 trains to be added based on demand.

Infrastructure improvements in Prayagraj have been prioritised, with the number of platforms at key stations increasing from 40 to 48, DRM Prayagraj said. The capacity of passenger shelters has been upgraded, now able to accommodate up to 1.3 lakh people. Additionally, waiting rooms, sleeping pods, executive lounges, and other facilities have been bolstered, ensuring that passengers have a comfortable and seamless experience.

With the potential for large crowds, extensive safety measures are in place to prevent stampedes and other emergencies. Several mock drills have been conducted, involving the NDRF, RPF, GRP, and local authorities.

Safety measures are heightened with the introduction of AI-based CCTV cameras, sniffer dogs, and bomb disposal squads stationed across key areas. Extensive drills with national disaster response force (NDRF), railway protection force (RPF), and government railway police (GRP) have been conducted to prepare for any emergencies, ensuring rapid deployment of responders, said a senior official of North Eastern Railways (NER).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the importance of smooth rail operations. Following the success of Makar Sankranti, he said that mela special trains should operate throughout the day to meet the demand for travel after the holy dip.