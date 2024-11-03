Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP targets 50 lakh members in UP; Sanjay Singh to launch drive

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 03, 2024 10:21 PM IST

According to AAP’s chief spokesperson for U.P., Vanshraj Dubey, the campaign, starting on Monday (November 4), will work to connect with all sections of society while addressing corruption issues.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be launching a major membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, targeting 50 lakh new members across the state’s 403 assembly constituencies. AAP MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh will officially kick-start the drive in Lucknow.

AAP MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh will officially kick-start the drive in Lucknow. (For representation)
AAP MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh will officially kick-start the drive in Lucknow. (For representation)

According to AAP’s chief spokesperson for U.P., Vanshraj Dubey, the campaign, starting on Monday (November 4), will work to connect with all sections of society while addressing corruption issues. “This initiative aims to unite people across U.P. in the fight against corruption, with a goal of adding 50 lakh members. We have divided U.P. into eight regions and will conduct worker training camps across these areas. Every three months, a large-scale mass movement will be organised in Lucknow to address pressing issues,” Dubey stated.

Speaking about the preparation for this drive, the spokesperson added, “on October 16, we held a state-wide workers’ conference in Lucknow. Sanjay Singh, our chief guest, provided key targets to all the workers including state officials and district presidents.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //