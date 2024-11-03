AAP targets 50 lakh members in UP; Sanjay Singh to launch drive

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be launching a major membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, targeting 50 lakh new members across the state’s 403 assembly constituencies. AAP MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh will officially kick-start the drive in Lucknow. AAP MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh will officially kick-start the drive in Lucknow. (For representation)

According to AAP’s chief spokesperson for U.P., Vanshraj Dubey, the campaign, starting on Monday (November 4), will work to connect with all sections of society while addressing corruption issues. “This initiative aims to unite people across U.P. in the fight against corruption, with a goal of adding 50 lakh members. We have divided U.P. into eight regions and will conduct worker training camps across these areas. Every three months, a large-scale mass movement will be organised in Lucknow to address pressing issues,” Dubey stated.

Speaking about the preparation for this drive, the spokesperson added, “on October 16, we held a state-wide workers’ conference in Lucknow. Sanjay Singh, our chief guest, provided key targets to all the workers including state officials and district presidents.”