Abbas Ansari misses father’s funeral

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 05:54 AM IST

AGRA: Imprisoned in Kasganj district jail, Abbas Ansari could not attend the last rites of his father, Mukhtar Ansari, who was buried on Saturday in his paternal village in Ghazipur. Abbas spoke to his wife, Nikhat, over the phone on Saturday.

On Saturday, the mortal remains of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were laid to rest, ending a period of suspense for jail authorities at Kasganj jail. (Sourced)
The Kasganj jail premises, about 25 kilometres from Kasganj city, remained the focus of attention throughout Friday as family members were knocking on the court’s doors to obtain orders allowing parole for Abbas Ansari. However, the family did not succeed in obtaining parole as the courts were closed due to Good Friday.

“Abbas Ansari had been in a disturbed state and spoke to his wife, Nikhat, on the phone on Saturday,” informed jail authorities.

Speculations continued throughout Friday about the possible parole order from the court for Ansari after news of his father’s death reached them. Mukhtar Ansari breathed his last on Thursday night.

Vijay Vikram Singh, the Superintendent of Kasganj district jail, said, “We did not receive any court order regarding Abbas Ansari.” Singh added that Abbas was fasting and continuing with his routine activities.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Abbas Ansari misses father’s funeral
