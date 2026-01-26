Absconding since 2021, minor rape case accused lands in UP STF net

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a fugitive who was wanted in a minor rape case registered under the IPC, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act in Rae Bareli district, STF officials informed on Sunday while sharing a press note with media. The criminal was wanted in connection with the case registered at Bhadokhar police station under multiple serious charges, including kidnapping, administering intoxicants, rape, assault, wrongful confinement. (For Representation)

They said the accused, identified as Jeetu alias Bhairam Vishwakarma, 28, a resident of Banda district carrying a reward of ₹50,000 was arrested late on Friday night from under Munshiganj overbridge in Bhadokhar police station area of Rae Bareli.

He was wanted in connection with the case registered at Bhadokhar police station under multiple serious charges, including kidnapping, administering intoxicants, rape, assault, wrongful confinement, provisions of the SC/ST Act, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in January 2021.

According to STF officials, the unit had been conducting a statewide drive against absconding and reward-carrying criminals following intelligence inputs that several such accused had become active again.

During surveillance, the STF received specific information that Jeetu was coming to Rae Bareli to meet friends and relatives. Based on the tip-off, the team laid a trap and apprehended him.

During preliminary questioning, the accused is said to have admitted that he had come in contact with a minor girl in 2019 and later took her to Banda district.

A case was subsequently lodged by the girl’s family in Rae Bareli. After the FIR was registered, he allegedly fled and had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations, including moving outside the state. Police said he had been absconding since 2021 to avoid arrest.