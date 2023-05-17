ABVP dharna at Lucknow University: Activists protest poor facilities in hostels

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration at Lucknow University over poor facilities in the hostels on Wednesday. They alleged that there is a shortage of water coolers, sweepers and the university is not doing anything. The ABVP activists staging a demonstration at LU on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The activists claimed that they wanted to give a charter of demands to the dean, students’ welfare (DSW), Prof Poonam Tandon, but she was not keen to listen to their woes and was heading towards the vice-chancellor’s office in her official car.

The students claimed that they even tried to stop the car and lay in front of it. Her driver tried to veer around them in which one ABVP office-bearer, Akshay, a BA third year student, sustained an injury to his hand who was taken to university dispensary for treatment. Another student fainted during the protest. An ambulance was called and he was sent to a nearby hospital.

One of the inmates of Mahmudabad hostel, Aman Dubey, was served a notice by the hostel provost to vacate the hostel room by tonight for propagating wrong things about the hostel during the protest and bringing the university to disrepute.

When contacted, Prof said, “Most of the demands of the students are being addressed. Orders have been placed for water coolers. More sweepers have been outsourced on the request of the provosts.”

When asked about a protester getting injured because of her car, Prof Tandon said, “No student was injured because of the car. I got down from the car as students were not allowing it to move, I had to go to vice-chancellor’s office for a meeting and I walked to his office.”

