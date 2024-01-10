ABVP moots slew of environmental awareness drives for Magh Mela

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has outlined a slew of diverse programmes to raise awareness about environmental conservation in view of the upcoming Magh Mela celebrations here. To be executed under the umbrella of its ‘Students for Development (SFD)’ initiative, internship programmes, a ‘river dialogue’, ‘cultural evenings’, ‘human chains’ and streetplays among others, specifically designed for students, are scheduled to organised during the festival, informed its office-bearers. ABVP workers briefing media persons on Tuesday on the activities to be taken up by its wings in view of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. (HT)

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Alok Pratap Singh, the SFD convener in Prayagraj, spoke about the two-phase internship programme: “It aims to educate students about various facets of environmental preservation while engaging them in 15-day of environmental work within the Magh Mela area. The first phase of the internship will run until half of January and the second will commence soon after from January 16.”

A ‘river dialogue’ programme is scheduled to be held on January 20, inviting environmental experts to discuss the importance of water conservation and elucidate on the significance of rivers through dialogues.

Similarly, a ‘Deepotsav’ programme will be held on the day of Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya. On the evening of January 21, 50,000 lamps will be distributed to the Kalpavasis, urging them to illuminate them in their camps during the evening.

The ABVP’s ‘Rashtriya Kala Manch’ will curate a ‘cultural evening’ on January 28 and a streetplay on February 2. Its ‘MeDeVision’ will be setting up a health camp on Sundays in the Magh Mela area.

As part of the ABVP initiative, a ‘May I Help You’ desk will be established by students to assist people visiting the Magh Mela area. Additionally, porridge and tea will be distributed on major bathing days, and a plan to distribute clothes in settlements has been devised.

The state head of SFD, Ram Babu Tiwari, said, “The core-essence of SFD’s work is national endeavor to involve the student community in development. Our concept revolves around water, forests, land, animals, and people. Magh Mela has been an annual tradition on the sacred land of Prayagraj. This year, the innovative experiment in environmental protection by students will pave the way for positive changes in the future.”

The state joint-secretary of ABVP, Kashi Prant Aanchal Singh, said, “’The action plan will be executed by three activities and two facets of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. ABVP’s activities include ‘Students for Development (SFD)’, ‘Rashtriya Kala Manch (RKM)’, and ‘Students for Seva (SFS)’, while ‘Think India’ and ‘MeDeVision’ dimensions will organize awareness campaigns and health camps.’”