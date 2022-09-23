Accelerate flood relief work, UP CM tells officials after aerial survey

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of around half a dozen flood-affected districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday. After participating in the ‘Janata Darbar’, the CM took stock of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda, Barabanki and other districts, which were affected by flooding of river Saryu.

While directing officials to carry out relief work, Adityanath said the distribution of assistance should be done expeditiously to the families affected by the loss of lives and cattle due to floods. Along with this, distribution of packets of flood relief material should also be done at the earliest, said a spokesperson of the state government.

The CM also directed the district magistrates of the flood-hit areas to provide detailed reports of the relief works, he said.

As many as 23 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 17 teams of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) had been deployed for relief work in UP. According to the spokesperson, 41 villages in Gorakhpur, 24 in Gonda, 19 in Barabanki, 12 in Basti and one each in Ayodhya and Sant Kabir Nagar districts were affected by floods in the state.

At present, more than 200 villages of over a dozen districts, including Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, were affected by the floods, the Relief Commissioner’s office informed. Over two lakh people had been affected by the floods in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report of the disaster management office, around four dozen villages in the district were largely affected as flood water entered houses. Villagers had taken shelter in government primary schools while around a dozen boats were deployed to carry people out of inundated areas. Inputs from agency