Act tough against those hoarding essential commodities: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said strictest action should be taken against those traders who were hoarding essential commodities.

“The central government has fixed the limit of storage of various essential commodities, yet there is information that some people have been violating the limits and engaging in hoarding. The food department should stay very active, carry out raids and act tough against such people,” Yogi said at a Covid review meeting here.

The CM further said the Covid situation in the state was getting better each passing day and 43 districts did not report any fresh cases on Monday while 32 districts reported fresh cases in single digit.

Aligarh, Lalitpur, and Shravasti had no active Covid cases, he added. “However, continue alertness all the more,” Yogi asked officers concerned engaged in Covid management in the state.

He said in the last 24 hours, 2.35 lakh samples were tested for Covid of which only 59 tested positive. “Positivity rate is now mere 0.03% and recovery rate is 98.6%”, the CM said.

Yogi said Covid vaccination was going on smoothly in the state and 3.77 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far of which 3.17 crore were first doses. The chief minister said in the last 24 hours, 149 patients had recovered and the state now had 1,489 active Covid cases of which 1,189 were in home isolation.

Talking about public grievances, he said his “Janata Darshan” had resumed and now “Tehsil Diwas” and “Thana Diwas” should also resume. He said “Tehsil Diwas” will be organised statewide on first and third Saturday of every month while “Thana Diwas” will be organised on second and fourth Saturday of every month.