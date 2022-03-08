Active Covid cases in UP below 2K; 9 deaths reported

The total number of Covid-19 cases has dipped below 2,000 in Uttar Pradesh, and now there are only 1,840 active cases in the state.

Nine Covid-19 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday. Deaths were reported from Shravasti, Moradabad, Basti, Gonda, Rae Bareli, while two deaths each were reported from Ambedkar Nagar and Hardoi.

Fifteen cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, 13 in Lucknow and 12 in Ghaziabad. In all, 105 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 326 people recovered from the Covid-19 across the state, while 63 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Lucknow.

Currently, there are only 312 active cases in the state capital out of the 1,840 active cases in the state.

Till now, 20,44,038 people have defeated the disease in the state out of which 2,93,482 people have recovered in Lucknow. Till now, 23,485 Covid-19 deaths have taken place in the state out of which 2,694 deaths have been reported from Lucknow.

According to a press release of additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, till date, 10,53,66,059 samples have been tested, 1,10,234 during the last 24 hours. Authorities say that the total positive count is 20,69,363 while the total number of negative samples is reported at 10,32,96,696.

On Tuesday, as many as 3,67,191 doses of the vaccine were administered across the state.