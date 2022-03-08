Active Covid cases in UP below 2K; 9 deaths reported
The total number of Covid-19 cases has dipped below 2,000 in Uttar Pradesh, and now there are only 1,840 active cases in the state.
Nine Covid-19 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday. Deaths were reported from Shravasti, Moradabad, Basti, Gonda, Rae Bareli, while two deaths each were reported from Ambedkar Nagar and Hardoi.
Fifteen cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, 13 in Lucknow and 12 in Ghaziabad. In all, 105 new Covid-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 326 people recovered from the Covid-19 across the state, while 63 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Lucknow.
Currently, there are only 312 active cases in the state capital out of the 1,840 active cases in the state.
Till now, 20,44,038 people have defeated the disease in the state out of which 2,93,482 people have recovered in Lucknow. Till now, 23,485 Covid-19 deaths have taken place in the state out of which 2,694 deaths have been reported from Lucknow.
According to a press release of additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, till date, 10,53,66,059 samples have been tested, 1,10,234 during the last 24 hours. Authorities say that the total positive count is 20,69,363 while the total number of negative samples is reported at 10,32,96,696.
On Tuesday, as many as 3,67,191 doses of the vaccine were administered across the state.
-
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement
Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement.
-
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.