Activists suspect foul play, file plaint over monkey deaths in Bareilly

MEERUT A series of brutal monkey killings in Bareilly's Qila area has drawn widespread public concern, including that of animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi. In just four days, 11 monkeys have been found dead with signs of severe physical assault, including broken skulls and deep bodily injuries. Authorities now suspect a planned and systematic extermination. Police have initiated an investigation; FIR lodged against unknown persons, forensic teams assisting in reviewing security camera footage from surrounding areas.

According to officials, the first set of five monkey carcasses was found on Monday in the Chawal Mandi area under Qila police station limits. The following days saw more grisly discoveries — four dead monkeys on Tuesday, one on Wednesday, and another on Thursday. All were found within the same vicinity, fuelling suspicions of a deliberate plot.

Postmortem examinations conducted by a team of veterinary doctors revealed consistent injury patterns. “The monkeys had serious wounds on their bodies, and in many cases, their skulls were fractured,” officials confirmed, indicating that they were either bludgeoned or attacked with sharp weapons.

Animal welfare organization, People for Animals (PFA), headed in Bareilly by Dheeraj Pathak, has taken the matter seriously. “This is not a natural occurrence. Monkeys are intelligent and cautious animals—they do not fall prey to random poisoning or accidents. Eleven deaths in such a short span and concentrated area point towards a well-orchestrated plan. There is every possibility that the monkeys were poisoned or beaten to death by someone frustrated by their presence,” he said.

The PFA believes that food laced with poison could have been intentionally planted to eliminate the animals, possibly due to perceived nuisance caused by monkeys. Pathak explained that monkeys typically avoid dangerous food unless manipulated, and the consistency of injuries and locations supports the theory of organized cruelty.

Former Union minister and PFA’s national patron Maneka Gandhi has expressed outrage over the killings. She reportedly called the SHO and CO of Qila police station, demanding immediate investigation. “This is not merely the death of animals, but a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act,” she said. “Such acts must be dealt with severely.”

Responding to the seriousness of the case, police have initiated an investigation. Circle officer (city II) Ajay Kumar confirmed that postmortem examinations had been completed and injuries verified. “We’ve registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, based on the PFA’s complaint. CCTV footage from the Chawal Mandi area is being reviewed to identify the culprits,” he said.

The FIR was lodged against unknown persons, and forensic teams are assisting in reviewing security camera footage from surrounding areas. Police officials believe the visual evidence may help pinpoint suspects or vehicles involved in disposing of the carcasses or committing the act.