Acute staff shortage ails major health facilities in city

Hospitals referring patients to other healthcare facilities is a routine affair. In some cases, the referrals are to ensure that patients get complete care at a better-equipped facility. Shortage of doctors or beds can also be a reason why patients are sent elsewhere. The high vacancies at KGMU is after the state, last year, sanctioned 525 more doctor posts. Prior to the additions, the institute had 718 total posts. (File)

Here in the state capital, major state-owned healthcare facilities are also battling a staff shortage crisis.

At King George’s Medical University, staggering 712 out of the 1,230 sanctioned posts are vacant, according to the hospital’s records. However, the high vacancies is after the state, last year, sanctioned 525 more doctor posts to KGMU. Prior to the additions, the institute had 718 total posts.

KGMU spokesperson, Dr. KK Singh said: “Till last year, only 187 of the sanctioned positions were vacant. About seven months ago, the state government approved 525 more professor positions for KGMU. Recruitment drives for the new posts have not properly begun.”

At Balrampur Hospital, 34 out of the 104 sanctioned doctor posts are vacant; at Lok Bandhu, 15 of the 88 sanctioned positions are vacant. These numbers were shared with this reporter by officials of the respective hospitals on the condition of anonymity.

Balrampur has vacancies for three surgeons in the urology department, two neurosurgeons, three gastro-physicians, two gastro surgeons, one gastrologist, four nephrologists, one plastic surgeon, one cardiothoracic surgeon, two chest physicians, three radiologists, four anaesthetists, and a ENT (ear, nose, throat) surgeon. “We are in the process of hiring for these roles. While some doctors retired and were been replaced, a few other positions have been vacant for a while. Director Dr. Sushil Prakash is making all efforts to fill the gaps,” said chief medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Teotia.

At Lok Bandhu, the administration is yet to fill the posts of one cardiologist, two emergency medical officers (EMOs), three anaesthetists, one paediatrician, two radiologists, one general surgeon and physician each, one orthopedist, and two Ayurved practitioners (panchakarma experts).

Responding to a question on staff shortage, its chief medical superintendent Dr Rajeev Dixit said, “Procedural delays and formalities involved in the hiring process often lead to these positions remaining vacant for months... Right now, we are not facing as many emergency cases, so the load is manageable. But of course, we are concerned about filling the vacancies at the earliest.”

While admitting the vacancies but refusing to divulge their numbers, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences spokesperson Dr Bhuwan Tiwary said, “We do have a number of sanctioned posts that are vacant, and we will be advertising to fill them very soon.”